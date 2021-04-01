Authorities seek help in locating South Tahoe bank robbery suspect

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe authorities are seeking help in locating a suspect who robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.

Authorities are seeking help in locating a bank robbery suspect. Provided



South Lake Tahoe Police responded at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to a robbery at the Wells Fargo on Emerald Bay Road at the “Y.”

A press release said the suspect approached the teller and said he had a gun.

The suspect is described as a caucasian male about 5-feet-11 with short brown hair.

He was wearing a dark colored zip-up hooded jacket or sweatshirt, a two-toned trucker hat and a dark green gaiter mask.

The suspect fled from the scene on a BMX style bike, southeast through the Raley’s parking lot.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call SLTPD at 530-542-6100 and reference case No. 2103-0047.