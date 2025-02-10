Authorities identify fatal fall victim at Stateline casino

Update as of Monday, Feb 10 at 9:30 a.m.: The person was identified as Daniel Tovar, 31, from Pomona, California. Tovar suffered fatal injuries as a result of the fall and was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m.

Tovar arrived in Stateline on February 8 on an Amtrak bus from Los Angeles.

Original story: Authorities are hoping for help identifying a man who fell from the 20th floor of Harvey’s Casino on Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Dan Coverley said Douglas County deputies responded to a report around 2:45 p.m. of a Hispanic man between 30-40 years old who had fallen to his death.

“No positive identification has been made at this time, investigators are attempting to identify the decedent by fingerprints and DNA,” Coverley said on Sunday afternoon.

The man arrived on an Amtrak bus from Los Angeles earlier on Saturday, Coverley said.

“If you believe you may know the identity of this individual, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office,” Coverley said.