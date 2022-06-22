Authorities seek missing man who was last seen in Incline Village

Blair Esson

Provided/Placer County Sheriff’s Office

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The North Lake Tahoe Station of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person who was last seen in Incline Village.

Blaire Esson, 29, is deaf and was last seen in Incline Village by friends wanting a ride to the Grid Bar in Kings Beach Tuesday evening, June 14.

Esson is 5-feet-5, about 150 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and has no cell phone contact.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 530-886-5375.