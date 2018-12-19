Authorities seek public’s help identifying Lake Tahoe casino thief

STATELINE, Nev. — Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of cashing out another person's winnings at a South Shore casino.

The man took the slot machine vouchers from another person and cashed them out at Harrah's Lake Tahoe on Dec. 2, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of the person in the photo should contact investigator Scott Battcher at 775-782-9905. Reference case number 18SO38600.