Authors Fair Tuesday at South Lake Tahoe Library

Support your local authors. From 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, the Friends of the South Lake Tahoe Library will host a local Authors Fair.

Authors attending represent a wide range of genres from mysteries to children’s books.

Featured authors include Gantt Miller, Kathy Fellure, Tanya Hester, Robert Max, Kathryn Reed, Ben Rogers, Bruce Rettig, Kristine Russell, Carol Lehnert, Eve Quesnel, Jared Manninen, Lori Ault and Vicki Raicci Gonzales.

Authors will have their books available for purchase and signing on the grounds of the South Lake Tahoe Library, 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd., in South Lake Tahoe. Also, some authors will be reading short passages from their works in the community room from 5-6:45 p.m.

Each attendee will receive a free ticket for a drawing to be held at the conclusion of the event. Authors will also issue tickets for each book sold.

Prizes include the authors’ books, Friends of the Library book totes and a certificate for a free bag of books at the FOL Used Book Sale in July.

Refreshments will be served in the Community Room.