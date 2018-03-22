Update: Avalanche closes Mount Rose Highway Thursday morning; no injuries reported

Following an avalanche Thursday morning, Mount Rose Highway will remain closed from the summit to the entrance of Mount Rose Ski Tahoe.

The avalanche occurred on the highway around mile marker 9, according to Matt McLaughlin, Public Information Officer for Nevada Highway Patrol.

One car was allegedly hit in the avalanche, but no injuries were obtained.

McLaughlin says about 8 inches of snow collected in a 10-minute period in some areas, which led to the decision to close the highway indefinitely.

“For motorists, only travel if it's absolutely necessary. Between the rain in the valley and the snow in the mountain passes, it's heavy, wet snow,” said McLaughlin.

Rescue crews are working to ensure no cars were trapped in the avalanche, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.



This story will be updated as more information is available.