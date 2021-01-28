Avalanche knocks Caltrans vehicle, driver into Walker River
khildebrand@recordcourier.com
A Caltrans driver was injured after his vehicle was knocked into the Walker River near Sonora Junction just after midnight Thursday.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was reported around 12:48 a.m.
The Record-Courier has contacted the Bishop offices of the CHP and the California Department of Transportation to confirm the vehicle was a snowplow.
Highway 395 was closed for the storm at the time of the incident.
According to the CHP, the driver had a possible broken wrist, but medics had trouble reaching him because a second avalanche trapped the crew.
Because snow is continuing to fall and the danger of continued avalanches authorities are waiting until the weather clears a bit before attempting to evaluate the issue.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
STPUD extends COVID-19 rate relief program
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors recently extended its COVID-19 rate relief program to assist residents and businesses that are facing financial hardship due to the pandemic.