Avalanche knocks Caltrans vehicle, driver into Walker River

A Caltrans driver was injured after his vehicle was knocked into the Walker River near Sonora Junction just after midnight Thursday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was reported around 12:48 a.m.

The Record-Courier has contacted the Bishop offices of the CHP and the California Department of Transportation to confirm the vehicle was a snowplow.

Highway 395 was closed for the storm at the time of the incident.

According to the CHP, the driver had a possible broken wrist, but medics had trouble reaching him because a second avalanche trapped the crew.

Because snow is continuing to fall and the danger of continued avalanches authorities are waiting until the weather clears a bit before attempting to evaluate the issue.