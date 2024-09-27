Avengers superhero talks straight to Incline students about opioids 

DEA Deputy Special Agent in charge Anthony Chrysanthis, Matthew Allen, actor Jeremy Reiner, Special Agent in Charge (LA field division), Deputy Special agent in charge Robert Saccone.

Provided

RENO, Nev. – Hawkeye, the bow-and-arrow-wielding superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers films, spoke to more than 700 Washoe County and Douglas County school districts’ middle and high schoolers Tuesday about deadly drugs.

“This is a real talk, OK?” said Avengers superhero Jeremy Renner at the Northern Nevada Opioid Youth Summit at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. “I’m not just a guy on the screen as an actor that plays a superhero, right? I’m not just that. I have a brother, a son. I’m a father, and a man that died a year and a half ago. And I had to overcome a lot of obstacles and adversity.”

Renner told the youth summit that included 50 Incline Middle School and Incline High Schools students.

Avengers superhero Jeremy Renner told students about his experience with drugs after a horrific accident. Brenna O’Boyle / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“I got ran over by a 20,000-pound machine, like the size of a tank, trying to save my nephew on New Year’s Day,” Renner said. “And look, I died for a minute and came back. All I had was, like, 38 broken bones.”

The Reno-based actor suffered severe injuries in January 2023, when he was run over by his snowcat.

“And I did, I had to take these,” Renner said. “I had to take opioids, so I didn’t feel all that pain … The most difficult thing I had to endure through all the accident and coming back from a recovery of dying was actually to get off those drugs that made me not feel pain.”

Renner said he had to get these drugs out of his body.

“But then I had to get off of them (drugs) as soon as I possibly could,” Renner said. “And I did. It was three days of crying and shivering and it was awful … But I had to die to take those things. It’s not something you want to do, is my point.”

This was one of the messages the junior ambassadors will take back to their schools and share with peers, their families, and friends. The students also learned about the importance of living a drug-free lifestyle in addition to increasing awareness about the destructive effects of drug abuse, and opioid and prescription drug misuse.

Teenage perspective

One-month sober Micah (York) Allegood, 18 years old, talked at the summit about his journey through recovery.

He highlighted what happened one night that made his parents send him to rehab in Arkansas. Allegood bought Xanax off Snapchat.

“I bought five bars, not knowing that they contained fentanyl,” Allegood said. “They looked exactly like the pink ones on the screen, the green ones, the golds. I ended up OD’ing [overdosing] the next day. Luckily, the amount of fentanyl in the pill was not lethal, and I’m still here today.”

Allegood was in rehab for five months.

“It sucked,” Allegood said. “But it saved my life at the time, and I began to understand what makes me tick, why I feel certain ways, understanding childhood trauma and the impact that it had on my life. I made amazing friends that I keep in contact with to this day.”

When Allegood returned home, his local friends had forgotten about him. He had no access to social media.

“I couldn’t escape the pain of it, so I gave in,” Allegood said. “I started smoking again, thinking, maybe this time will be different. Like, I can control it. I’m not an addict. But that’s the thing. Addicts believe the lies we tell ourselves. I truly, at that time, believed I could use drugs and not let it get out of control.”

Fast forward two months.

“I’m in my room, so high up for prescription cough syrup that I’m about to call 9-1-1 thinking I was overdosing again,” Allegood said. “Of course, that didn’t happen. What a genius I was.”

He began to go through the same addiction cycle.

“I was 6’2″, 120 pounds, could barely form a sentence, and had a .6 GPA,” Allegood said. “That’s right, .6. Yeah. Life should have felt awful, but I was so numb from the drugs that it just didn’t. I just felt like I was floating on the surface of water, not drowning or swimming, just existing.”

Allegood thought this time that he’d hit his “actual rock bottom.” Then he got hit by a car.

“You can laugh, it’s cool,” Allegood said. “… Ten stitches in my mouth, a cracked rib, and a concussion were handed to me in the form of a black Suburban going 40 miles an hour.”

As he sat in the ER that night, he couldn’t help but think, “if only I wasn’t high.” This was six months ago.

“I started stealing my mom’s Vicodin and (medication) to help ease my pain from the accident, messing up my nose because I was snorting. And again, finding myself drifting through life alone and depressed,” Allegood said. “You see, drugs just make you drift through life if they don’t end up killing you. They’re advertised as these fun things to do, and at times they are. But in my case, when I looked at the reality of my life, I was a senior in high school, been expelled from two schools, been to rehab twice, wasn’t going to college, starving myself, not on purpose, getting into vehicle accidents, and slowly becoming a human vegetable.”

Allegood has now been sober for a month.

“I never thought that I could get this far,” Allegood said. “I know a month is not a really long time to some of you guys out there, but for me it feels like three years. So, I just want to end with this. If you guys are struggling. If you guys think this shit is stupid. If you guys think that, you know, you’re not like me, or you can never be someone dealing with addiction. There’s help. And you’re not alone. I’m living proof.”

DEA’s perspective

The summit is put on by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as part of its “One Pill Can Kill” campaign. It is a monumental prevention effort, which raises awareness about drugs.

“The youth summit is just an opportunity for us to really engage with the youth and with students and kind of get the word out about the dangers of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids especially,” said Matthew Allen, DEA Special Agent in Charge of the Los Angeles Field Division. “Drugs are really, really wreaking havoc in American cities today. And it’s something that DEA has been engaging in a lot more … community engagement. And so, this summit is part of that.”

Allen said historically the DEA has been an enforcement organization, “chasing the bad guys, going through the doors.”

“But what we have come to realize after doing this for a long time is we’re not arresting our way out of this problem,” Allen said. “We have to educate people. We have to put the word out. We have to make sure people are talking about it, remove the stigma from it. Because what we’re experiencing now with this fentanyl epidemic is worse than anything we’ve ever seen.”

He said it’s sad what this epidemic is doing to the youth. Technology has changed the playing field.

“When I grew up, if you wanted drugs, you had to know where to go,” Allen said. “You had to know who to talk to and you had to be able to get there to get it. Now what these kids just have to do is get online to some type of social media application. They can order stuff up from their bedroom, tell their parents they’re taking the dog for a walk, meet the person at the end of the block, pay them with a money transfer app like Venmo or Zelle, and be back in their bedroom in 15 minutes and a drug deal will transpire.”

In 2023, about 108,000 people died of some type of narcotics overdose, Allen said. Of that, 70% was fentanyl related. It’s one of the top causes of death for age groups between 18 and 40.

“It’s insane what it’s doing to the youth in America,” Allen said.

Lake Tahoe is a microcosm of what’s happening around the country, Allen said.

“Every community, the small communities, the large communities, big cities, vacation areas like Tahoe … you’re going to see a big influx of it,” Allen said. “… during the holidays and things like that because there’s more people coming in.”

Washoe County School District’s perspective

WCSD knows that what’s in the community comes into the schools.

“So, it’s important for our students to know that this is a potentially one pill can kill situation,” said Katherine Loudon, WCSD director of counseling and social work. “And when law enforcement and others identify the safety issue, we want kids to get the message.”

The summit sent a clear message.

“And the message is, do not take medication or pills that is not prescribed to you,” Loudon said. “Because even trained professionals have a difficult time identifying a copycat pill like a Xanax or another pill. Also, do not purchase on social media or other online opportunities drugs or medication and think that it is something that is regulated. Because it has the potential of not being safe.”

In addition, Loudon said they want students to recognize the signs and information about what to do if somebody is using, how to get help, and where to report it and get that support.

WCSD is promoting the Northern Nevada Substance Abuse Coalition, which is Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN.org). Other resources include Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).

“What we’re finding is that students are obtaining it from friends … or they understand where to get it online,” explained Loudon. “So, we’ll see students who, through social media, are obtaining the pills … And just maybe are not aware of the very small amount of fentanyl that’s required to cause a fatal dose.”

The opioid crisis is hurting Washoe County students from pre-K who may have family members who have been impacted or have suffered an overdose, to our students throughout elementary school and up into high school. It transcends all socioeconomic groups.

“In particular, we’re focused on making sure that our high school age students have this information so that they can do what’s necessary to not only protect themselves but those that are around them,” Loudon said.

WCSD is educating students about Naloxone and how to support Narcan. So, if there is an overdose on campus, staff is empowered through the director of nursing and school police to help.

In addition, Narcan is accessible to anyone who wants to obtain it, Loudon said.

“We also are making sure students have this information in advance, so they think before they actually take something,” Loudon said. “And it could just happen so quickly where a friend will give them something and they take it … prevention is about intervening in advance, and we are intervening in advance.”

Another intervention method WCSD is using is to involve students in leadership, and increasing student engagement in clubs, activities, and sports.

“We have had some overdoses on our campuses (including Incline Village) where we have had to administer Naloxone and help a person come back from that overdose,” Loudon said. “We have also had our school police officers have … some incidences where they’ve obtained the material. And we’ve had parents come to us concerned about their child, and what their child is taking and doing.”

Washoe County has meetings and task forces under the Substance Abuse Coalition, and at the state and county level. They discuss opiates issues and collaborate on collective strategies, Loudon explained.

Sponsors

The youth opioid summit is a monumental prevention effort, said Kevin Adams, DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the Las Vegas District Office.

“We have a significant number of students, celebrities, public officials, and dozens of volunteers participating,” Adams said. “More than 45 sponsors stepped up to support this cause. That says something. We are all in this together, fighting to shield this very vulnerable community, our youth, from one of our times’ greatest villains: deadly drugs.”

The event’s major sponsors are Grand Sierra Resort (GSR), United Healthcare, Costco, Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN), DreamPilot Films, and Raley’s. The event was supported by a total of 46 sponsors.