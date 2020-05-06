Aviation Roundup at Minden-Tahoe Airport canceled due to coronavirus threat

The Air Force Thunderbirds at the 2017 Aviation Roundup. The 2020 roundup has been canceled.

Provided

Minden-Tahoe Airport officials announced Tuesday that they are cancelling The Aviation Roundup featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds scheduled for Oct. 3-4.

“Our sponsors have lost revenue, had to furlough or lay off employees, and are still facing an exceedingly difficult economic future,” Airport Director Bobbi Thompson and Manager Chris Johnson said in a joint statement. “Many of our volunteers are facing unemployment or loss of income. With respect to the ongoing conditions, we believe that it would not be proper to ask more from our sponsors and volunteers.”

They said the resources required to produce the show, which draws around 30,000 spectators every other year, are significant and requires the help of its sponsors.

“The air show would not be possible without the outstanding sponsors and amazing volunteers that work with us every year,” according to the statement. “We thank them again for making this show possible over the past years.”

They said the staggering hit from the coronavirus outbreak meant they didn’t feel it would be proper to ask for more from sponsors and volunteers.

“Due to the unusual circumstances and the unknown future impacts of the outbreak and the uncertain economic future of our community, we are cancelling the 2020 Aviation Roundup Airshow,” Thompson and Johnson said. “We regret having to cancel the 2020 air show, but we plan to be back in 2022 and will work diligently to provide the community and region with another great airshow.”

The organizers of the roundup thanked sponsors, volunteers and attendees for their support.

“We wish everyone a safe and healthy remainder of the year, and we will see you in 2022.”