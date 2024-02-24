Avoid winter back injuries 

Zachary Child, MD

Our winter wonderland provides an abundance of opportunities for enjoying outdoor recreation, but also presents opportunities for injury. Take steps to keep safe on the slopes, clearing snow around your home, walking on ice, or anything else.

Prepare your body: Get in shape and condition muscles. Warm up and stretch before each activity. Begin with a slow and easy session.

Get in gear: Ensure winter sports equipment (like snowboards or skis) is tuned and the bindings are checked by a technician, to make sure they perform for you when put to the test.

Walk the walk: When walking on icy surfaces, keep your center of gravity over your front foot and your hands out of your pockets. Take smaller steps and avoid locking your knees. Consider nonslip footwear to be more surefooted when walking in winter conditions.

Watch your back: When shoveling or snow blowing, engage your core to maneuver the tools, and power any lifting from your legs—not just your back.

Quit while you’re ahead: Many injuries occur at the end of the day, when we are tired but push ourselves to attempt one last run. If you’re fatigued or in pain, take a break or stop.

Cool down: Make time to stretch after winter activities, and apply heat or ice to a sore back and connecting muscle groups.

No matter where this winter takes you, take the steps to protect your back so that you can continue being active and enjoy the season. If back pain gets in the way this winter, talk with an orthopedic expert.

