Award-nominated films being shown at Zephyr Cove Library

The Douglas County Public Library will be showing award-nominated films over the next two weeks at the Zephyr Cove Library.

At 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, “Joker” (rated R) will be the feature presentation and at 2:30 p.m. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (rated R) will be shown.

At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, “Harriet” (rated PG-13) will be shown and “Judy” (rated PG-13) will be shown at 2:30 p.m.

Catch these movies on the library’s big screen while enjoying free fresh popcorn. There is time for a lunch break between each movie showing. Please note that all of these films are rated PG-13 or R rated and are intended for adults.

Movie showings are sponsored by the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library.

The Zephyr Cove Library is located at 233 Warrior Way.

For more information, visit library.douglascountynv.gov or call 775-782-9841.