Azul Latin Kitchen partners with Bread & Broth

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth is extremely grateful to be the non-profit charity organization selected by the Azul Latin Kitchen teams members to be its charity fundraising partner for 2024.

As the benefiting organization, Bread & Broth will receive funds raised by Azul Latin Kitchen through sales of selected menu items and a special fundraising event in November.

The funds raised by Azul will go towards the purchase of food for the B&B 4 Kids program which supports food-insecure children throughout the school year and through summer school breaks. During the school year, pre-K through 12th grade eligible students and children ages 18 months through 5 years of age who attend childcare centers serving low-income families, receive weekend bags of kid-friendly food. During the summer, all children up to the age of 18 years of age can receive bags of healthy, nutritious food every Wednesday at St. Theresa Grace Hall.

Left to right: Elena Kangas, Kim Turner, Kole Hoffman, Ricardo Cuevas. Provided

In addition to raising funds for the B&B 4 Kids program, Azul Latin Kitchen team members Ricardo Cuevas, Kole Hoffman, Elena Kangas, and Kim Turner came to help the Bread & Broth volunteers at the Monday Meal on September 30th. Being familiar with how a kitchen/restaurants works, they were given an A+ for their positive attitudes and helpfulness by Cindy Archer the B&B volunteer who was responsible for coordinating the Azul volunteers.

“Thank you for the opportunity to see Bread & Broth in action,” shared Elena Kangas, Azul’s General Manager. Adding that the meal is “a blessing to the community.”

Her fellow Azul volunteers, Kim Turner, bar manager, and Kole Hoffman, server, also agreed with Elena by sharing that they were ‘thankful, grateful, and humbled to help our community.”

Kudos to Azul Latin Kitchen for their on-going support of the non-profit organizations in our community and for their support of Bread & Broth in our efforts to ease hunger for those in need.

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org