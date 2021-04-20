Azul makes $11,000 donation to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care

Azul was happy to give Lake Tahoe Wildlife it’s check.



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care officials received an $11,000 donation from Azul Latin Kitchen.

The donation was the result of fundraising efforts throughout the challenging 2020 year. Typically Azul hosts a fall fundraising party at the restaurant in December. However, due to COVID-19 this annual event was canceled.

The donation was largely in part to donations made from patrons who dined at the restaurant, and a partnership with Tahoe Blue Vodka.

“Azul Latin Kitchen is proud to support our community through frequent fundraising events,” said Ray Villaman, owner and CEO of Tahoe Restaurant Group in a press release. “This year was especially meaningful for us to make a contribution to a local non-profit. Our community has endured so much in 2020 and we couldn’t be happier to have had the success we did considering all of the challenges presented to us.”

According to Villaman, the $11,000 sum is the second most successful fundraising effort for Azul since it was established in 2014.

“It is because of Azul’s management, employees, LTWC volunteers, our partner companies and many individuals who supported that we were able to make the contribution,” he added. “I am particularly proud of our GM, Lauren Lappin, for orchestrating this year’s fundraising efforts.”

“When a team comes together and believes in a cause, anything is possible. It was our front line workers that spread the good word about Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Center. They stepped up during one of the most challenging years, and to say I am proud is an understatement,” Lappin said in the release

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care said they were honored to be selected as the non-partner partner.

“Our mission to Rescue, Rehabilitate and Release orphaned and injured wildlife is dependent on the kindness and generosity of the community. To this end, Azul Latin Kitchen has been a wonderful partner, especially in a tough year,” Coralin Glerum of the LTWC foundation said in the press release. “We truly appreciate this relationship and look forward to future collaborative efforts and events.”

“Tahoe Blue Vodka is proud to partner with Azul Latin Kitchen to raise funds to support the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Center,” said Matt Levitt, Founder & Owner of Tahoe Blue Vodka. “As California’s vodka, we are excited to amplify efforts that protect the stunning Lake Tahoe area along with the rescue and care for its natural inhabitants. Our commitment to giving back to the region is a key part of our brand promise and what sets Tahoe Blue above all the rest.”

For more information or to make a donation to help Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care visit, go to https://ltwc.org/ .