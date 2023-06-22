‘Back by popular demand’: Lakeside yoga series to benefit Incline Elementary School

Classes are taught on a $10 donation that will go to Incline Elementary School's STEM program.

Provided/Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Back by popular demand, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino has announced a unique lakeside yoga event series hosted by DJ JOOLZ and local yoga instructor Alexandra Farrer.

The summer events will be open to resort guests and local residents on a suggested $10 donation that will benefit the Incline Elementary School “Step up for Stem” program.

The lakeside yoga sessions will take place on June 29, July 13, Aug. 3, Aug.17, Sept. 14, and Sept. 28, with registration beginning at 5 p.m. and classes to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees must bring their owns mats and self-parking will be validated at the main parking lot.

Following the yoga events, attendees are welcomed to relax and unwind at The Nest Bar and Grill for a post-yoga happy hour.

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe will be hosting beach yoga throughout the summer. It will be hosted by DJ JOOLZ and local yoga instructor Alexandra Farrer. Provided/Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe

“Back by popular demand, we are excited to announce a schedule of lakeside yoga sessions throughout the summer,” said Director of Operations Andrew De Lapp. “Following the success of the kickoff event, we are thrilled to invite guests and local residents to immerse themselves in DJ JOOLZ’s uplifting beats, complemented by Alexandra Farrar’s expert yoga instruction, all while contributing to a meaningful cause.”

For more information, visit hyattegencylaketahoe.com .