Back-to-back storms may drop over a foot of snow at Lake Tahoe

A pair of storms are forecast to impact the sierra and western Nevada over the holiday weekend into early next week.

The National Weather Service in Reno has upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory on Wednesday for the Lake Tahoe Basin that goes into effect on 4 p.m. Friday, Christmas, through 10 a.m. Saturday.

A foot or more of heavy snow is possible above 7,000 feet with anywhere from 2-8 inches at lake level. Wind gusts could reach 100 mph on Sierra ridges. While there may be high gusts, officials say the storm does not appear to be a significant wind event.

The service said those traveling over the Sierra passes should consider adjusting plans to avoid lengthy delays typically associated with holiday weekend travel.

“If you insist on traveling during a winter storm, remember to pack some essentials like patience, extra food, water, battery packs for mobile devices, and holiday cheer,” said a service statement.

Friday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 44 before dropping into the mid 20s overnight. Saturday’s high will be about 38 before plummeting into the mid teens in the evening.

A second, colder storm is possible Sunday night into Monday although there is less moisture. The temperatures may be cold enough to drop some snow in the western Nevada and eastern Sierra valleys.

Officials said there are still variables, but the best snow potential is from Lake Tahoe southward to Mammoth Lakes.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.