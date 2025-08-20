Back-to-school safety message from the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — As the new school year begins, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District (NLTFPD) would like to remind our community that safety is a shared responsibility. With students heading back to the classroom, it is especially important for drivers, parents, and students to renew their focus on safe behaviors in and around school zones, bus stops, and neighborhood crosswalks.

In addition, the District encourages extra awareness with the growing number of students using e-bikes. These bikes can travel at higher speeds than traditional bicycles and often operate at varying speeds and directions, making it critical for both riders and drivers to stay alert and practice safe habits.

Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our youth and community, and we encourage everyone to stay alert, follow traffic laws, and make safety a priority during school hours and beyond.

Important Safety Reminders

For Drivers:

Slow down in school zones and neighborhoods.

Obey school bus signals—red flashing lights mean stop in both directions.

Watch for children walking, biking, or riding e-bikes to school, especially near crosswalks.

Eliminate distractions—put phones down and focus on the road.

For Parents & Students:

Review and practice safe walking and biking routes to school.

Always look both ways before crossing the street.

Wear helmets and reflective gear if biking or riding an e-bike.

Use designated crosswalks and sidewalks whenever possible.

Community Support

As a community, let’s work together to make this school year safe and successful for all. On behalf of everyone at NLTFPD, we wish all students, families, teachers, and staff a healthy and productive school year.