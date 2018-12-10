Backcountry skier rescued near Mount Tallac after falling over 200 feet (video)

A backcountry skier was rescued Sunday after falling more than 200 feet along the north side of Mount Tallac.

The unidentified male skier was out with friends Sunday afternoon when he fell 200-300 feet and suffered major injuries, according to California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations. His friends called 911.

Due to the remote nature of the skier’s location, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue requested air assistance from CHP. The Truckee-Tahoe Regional Rescue Team was activated and ultimately hoisted the skier from the area.

The skier was flown to Taylor Creek Snow Park where CALSTAR personnel took over and flew the man to Renown Medical Center in Reno.