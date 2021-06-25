Backyard Bar and Grill opens in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Backyard Bar and Grill has opened in South Lake Tahoe.

Situated between AleWorX and The Cocktail Corner in The Crossing shopping center at Tahoe Valley, the new eatery open daily from noon to 9 p.m., will offer guests a backyard experience with live music and a menu featuring fresh cut fries, burgers and brats.

Owner Luca Genasci said that after examining the property line for his other restaurants, he and his team realized there was more space to build on than they originally thought.

Patrons can enjoy the backyard experience from noon-9 p.m. daily, with full access to other AleWorX amenities, such as their pour yourself beer wall. (Provided Luca Genasci)



“There’s a whole sequence of things that really went from it being a small project, only functioning on busier weekends,” Genasci said, “to trying to choose the right fork in the road as the project progressed every time, which inevitably ends up being the more expensive fork in the road.”

A new bar and kitchen area was created along with a menu catered around the backyard experience.

Genasci said he will use locally-sourced meat from Overland Meat & Seafood Company as a part of a “Feel Good Movement“ in the South Lake community that began in December 2020 as a result of the second COVID peak.

Genasci created the month-long event that was supported by Overland owners Brian and Kim Cohen and the city of South Lake Tahoe. It ended with thousands of dollars being injected into the local economy.

The fight against COVID was one that started early at AleWorX and has been aggressively fought since in order to keep operations running as smoothly as possible.

“We took a fairly aggressive stance through COVID,” Genasci said. “We saw that the more we can keep our engines turning, as much as it fluctuates throughout the entire journey, the better we were off, and the more capable we would be to succeed when things inevitably did turn the corner and really open back up again.

“We’re very excited to see things opening up because we feel that the way we navigated COVID from a business standpoint has set us up for more success,” he added.

The restaurant will be added to the already bustling courtyard. For those who might want a drink and appetizers at AleWorX or Cocktail Corner, but are looking to try the new fresh cut fries at the Backyard Bar and Grill, have no worry. The team has you covered.

One of the newest and tastiest items on the menu is the fresh cut fries, which are cut directly on site with the team’s potato cutter, and then directly cooked in their new fresh cut fryer. (Provided Luca Genasci)



“This is completely integrated to our existing operations, so customers can order anything on any menu from any of the locations,” Genasci said.

With new space comes new events. The Backyard Bar and Grill allows for larger private events, and the team is excited to put them on. To inquire about having your next event in the Backyard Bar and Grill, email Matty at matty@laketahoealeworx.com .