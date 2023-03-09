Bad check writer targeting Stateline casinos gets suspended sentences
STATELINE, Nev. — A member of a check kiting ring that was targeting Stateline casinos in March 2022 received two suspended 19-48-month prison sentences on Feb. 27.
Rebecca Erin Collins, 39, said she would never have hung out with the people if she had been sober.
She was ordered to make restitution of $1,050 and $1,199.35 to the Hard Rock. She brought $1,000 with her that was applied to one of the cases and ordered to make $200 a month restitution.
She said she is participating in a suboxone program to deal with her opioid addictions. Douglas County Judge Tom Gregory encouraged her to stop using the drug.
“I want you to be drug and alcohol free,” he said.
Should she fail her probation, she could end up in prison for eight years.
