Baker appointed assistant city manager for South Lake Tahoe

Lindsey Baker



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— South Lake Tahoe City Manager Joe Irvin, has appointed Lindsey Baker as the assistant city manager, effective Jan. 3.

Baker will assume full oversight of the communications division, parks and recreation department and human resources. She originally joined the City as the assistant to the city manager and public information officer in June 2021. She will continue to serve as the PIO.

Prior to South Lake Tahoe, Baker spent the first 15 years of her career in Texas, serving as the director of government affairs for the Denton County Transportation Authority and the intergovernmental relations/public information officer for the city of Denton. She began her career as the teen court coordinator for the city of Southlake, Texas. She is an expert in government affairs, crisis communication and media relations, and public policy development and implementation.

“When I originally brought Lindsey on board, I was quoted as saying that, with her breadth of experience, she would be able to start contributing immediately to South Lake Tahoe and help realize the vision and mission the City Council, residents, and local businesses have for our community,”Irvin said. “In a very short amount of time, she has done just that, and I am excited to see what she accomplishes in her new capacity as the City’s assistant city manager. She will oversee parks and recreation as we build the new recreation and aquatics center, human resources as we transition after a long-tenured staff retirement, and communications, which she has already improved and has big plans going forward for continued enhancements.”

“I’m grateful to have been so warmly welcomed and embraced by this community and pledge to continue to serve the needs of this public no matter how great or small, alongside the city manager and an extraordinary City staff and council,” Baker said. “Thank you to Mr. Irvin for the trust he has placed in me to serve as the assistant city manager.”

Baker holds a Master of Public Administration in public policy, Bachelor of Arts degrees in political science and French from the University of Oklahoma, and is a certified public communicator from Texas Christian University. She prides herself on being a member of the International City/County Managers Association and upholding the ICMA Code of Ethics every day in both her professional and personal life. She is also a member of the California City Management Foundation, California Association of Public Information Officers, Texas City Management Association, and sits on the Board of Directors of Valhalla and the South Shore Transportation Management Association. She enjoys showing her out-of-state friends all that Lake Tahoe has to offer, finding new brunch places, and speaking French.

While she has never put on a pair of skis or snowboarded, she promises to check it out this winter, but asks that her lack of coordination not be held against her.