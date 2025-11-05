Bakers invited to compete in the 2nd Annual Lake Tahoe Gingerbread Competition

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. –The City of South Lake Tahoe invites local bakers, culinary teams, and creative community members to enter the 2nd Annual Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Competition, sponsored by Visit Lake Tahoe.

One of the 2024 Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Competition’s winning houses. Provided / City of SLT

This festive community competition will take place during the Festival of Winter Lights, December 12–13, 2025, in the South Lake Tahoe Senior Center. Participants are invited to showcase their skills and creativity by crafting one-of-a-kind gingerbread masterpieces that capture the magic of the season.

The competition includes both Adult and Youth categories, a People’s Choice Award, and a panel of expert judges. Winners in the adult division will receive cash prizes of $1,000 for 1st place, $500 for 2nd, and $250 for 3rd, along with trophies and community recognition. Youth participants will compete for the annual trophy and a professional baking set.

After the Festival, all gingerbread creations will be featured in the Lake Tahoe Gingerbread House Crawl, where local businesses host the displays throughout the holiday season. The Crawl encourages residents and visitors to explore participating shops, restaurants, and hotels, spreading holiday cheer and supporting local businesses.

“The Gingerbread House Competition adds a new creative twist to our Festival of Winter Lights,” said Jerry Bindel, President of the South Lake Tahoe Parks Foundation Board. “It’s a fun, family-friendly way to celebrate the holidays, showcase local talent, and raise funds for the South Tahoe Parks Foundation.”

Registration is now open, and space is limited. The deadline to register is November 24, 2025.

For full competition rules and to register, visit cityofslt.gov/LakeTahoeGingerbread