Bald tires, speed, wet road likely cause of single car rollover
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — California Highway Patrol said a vehicle rollover Saturday was at least partially due to poor tire tread.
The South Lake Tahoe CHP responded to a report of a vehicle collision Saturday on U.S. Highway 50, just east of the road to Sierra-at-Tahoe.
When arriving on scene, CHP determined it was a single car rollover with two occupants.
Both occupants were transported to Barton Memorial Hospital as a precaution, according to a CHP report.
After further investigation, officers noted nearly bald tires on the silver sedan.
The combination of speed, bald tires and wet conditions due to afternoon thunderstorms was the likely reason for the crash.
CHP advises motorists to check tire tread regularly and to slow down in wet conditions.
