South Lake Tahoe ballot measures fall short

Both ballot measure put to South Lake Tahoe voters in the March election failed.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With 100% of precincts reporting in El Dorado County, both ballot measures have failed.

Turn out was very low for both measures. Only 2,084 people voted out of the available 5,917 voters voted for Measure B. The measure would have raised fees that would go to Lake Valley Fire Protection District for new equipment.

The measure needed two-thirds of the vote to pass, so while it had 58% yes votes, it still needs a little less than 200 votes to pass.

Fire Chief Tim Alameda was disappointed in the results but was still glad people got out and voted.

“We have a very informed electorate,” Alameda said. “I would’ve liked to have more people but I’m proud that people still did go out and vote for what they thought was right.”

With the failure of the measure, Alameda said LVFPD has “significant challenges,” ahead of them.

With the two stations they operate, they have two pieces of equipment and two people operating them. The average is three to four people, so they are really lacking in personnel and equipment. Although the funds for this measure would have gone to equipment only, it could’ve helped them shift their budget.

Despite the loss, Alameda remains grateful and optimistic.

“I’m really happy with our firefighters,” Alameda said. “We’ll find a way, we always do.”

Measure M, the measure that would’ve raised fees for snow removal services also failed.

“Voters sent a clear message, in the district, county and statewide, they have no inclination to vote to raise taxes or fees even for the services they deem necessary,” said Carla Hass, Communications Director for El Dorado County.

This measure also had low voter turnout, only 2,105 of the 5,976 registered voters voted. Nearly 54% of the voters voted no.

Hass pointed out that this was a trend with nearly all ballot measures in El Dorado County.

Because of this trend, Hass said district leaders will have to make some tough decisions on how to provide services residents want and need if those residents aren’t willing to pay more.

“The Department of Transportation will do the best they can with the equipment they have but nobody can expect services to improve,” Hass said.

Incumbent U.S. Representative for Congressional District 4, Tom McClintock and democratic opponent Brynne Kennedy will be going head to head in the November election with McClintock taking 52% of the vote and taking 38%.

The California Secretary of State has not certified the results and El Dorado County told the Tribune they are still counting ballots. They have 28 days to certify the results. However, it’s not likely those results will change.

In person turnout was very low. Only 41% of voters in El Dorado County voted, 3% of those voters voted in person.

To see the full results, click here.