Bally’s sponsors Bread & Broth Adopt A Day meal

Bally's crew members (from left) Susan Imbroglio, Anne Williams, Martha Cortes and Charvel Garibald, hosted a Bread & Broth meal on Nov. 14.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Every Monday, Bread & Broth offers a hot, full-course meal at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall to any individual, family, or group that comes between 4-5:30 p.m. to enjoy the evening’s free dinner.

In addition to donations made to B&B’s General Fund, the meals are funded by the “Adopt A Day of Nourishment” program. When sponsoring an Adopt A Day, the hosting individual, organization, or business donates $300 and sends a crew of up to five volunteers to help the B&B volunteers with the dinner’s setup, serving, and cleanup. This much-loved program enables sponsors to personally experience the impact their donation and time commitment has on those they are helping.

Most of the Adopt A Day hosts are repeat sponsors. Bally’s Lake Tahoe, who sponsored the Nov. 14 Monday Meal, has been sponsoring several AAD’s a year since 2012. As in past sponsorships, the Bally’s crew was exceptional. They packed food giveaway bags, wrapped utensils, manned the serving line, dried dishes, and stayed until 6 p.m. helping with the dinner’s takedown and cleanup, all with smiles on their faces.

The happy and fun Bally’s crew consisted of Martha Cortes, Charvel Garibaldi, Susan Imbroglio, and Anne Williams. Taking a few minutes during the meal, Susan shared her thoughts about her experience as an AAD volunteer crew member.

“What an amazing experience,” she said. “It was great to see our community coming together to make the dinner guests smile and leave with a full belly.”

Bread & Broth is very grateful to Bally’s for their on-going support of our Adopt A Day program and for the many times that they have donated food to our holiday meals and our fundraising events.

