’Bandaged Bandit’ admits 2016 Stateline bank robbery
STATELINE, Nev. — The convicted bank robber known as the “Bandaged Bandit” appeared in Douglas County District Court on Monday.
David Andrew Jarrell, 26, faces 2-15 years in prison in connection with the June 29, 2016, robbery of the U.S. Bank in Stateline.
The robbery netted more than $6,000, according to court documents.
Jarrell was arrested less than a month after the Stateline robbery during a heist at an El Dorado Hills bank where the suspect fled into a wooded area and was found by a K-9 unit.
Jarrell was sentenced in January 2018 to seven and a half years in prison on eight felony counts in California.
He earned his nickname by wearing bandages around his face as a disguise. He changed it up for the July 25, 2016, robbery that led to his capture. Prosecutors said he admitted to seven counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.
He was transferred to Douglas County custody on Oct. 16 from San Quentin Prison in California.
Jarrell admitted the robbery charge and District Judge Tom Gregory set a Feb. 22 sentencing date.
