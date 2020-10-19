‘Bandaged Bandit’ in custody on 2016 bank robbery charge

A photo of the "Bandaged Bandit" taken from July 15, 2016 security footage in El Dorado Hills.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — A convicted bank robber known as the Bandaged Bandit is in Douglas County custody in connection with a 2016 bank robbery in Stateline.

David Andrew Jarrell, 26, was transferred to Douglas from San Quentin Prison in California and is facing arraignment in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday.

Jarrell is accused of robbing the U.S. Bank on Kingsbury Grade on June 29, 2016.

He was sentenced January 2018 to seven and a half years in prison on eight felony counts related to the California robberies, according to the El Dorado District Attorney’s Office.

He was nicknamed the “bandaged bandit” for wearing bandages around his face as a disguise.

He was captured July 25, 2016, when he wore a fake beard and mustache instead at a US Bank in El Dorado Hills. He fled the scene, running through the neighborhood dumping the loot and stripping down to his underwear.

According to prosecutors, Jarrell took $10,100 during the robberies. He pleaded guilty to seven counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.