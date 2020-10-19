‘Bandaged Bandit’ in custody on 2016 bank robbery charge
khildebrand@recordcourier.com
STATELINE, Nev. — A convicted bank robber known as the Bandaged Bandit is in Douglas County custody in connection with a 2016 bank robbery in Stateline.
David Andrew Jarrell, 26, was transferred to Douglas from San Quentin Prison in California and is facing arraignment in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday.
Jarrell is accused of robbing the U.S. Bank on Kingsbury Grade on June 29, 2016.
He was sentenced January 2018 to seven and a half years in prison on eight felony counts related to the California robberies, according to the El Dorado District Attorney’s Office.
He was nicknamed the “bandaged bandit” for wearing bandages around his face as a disguise.
He was captured July 25, 2016, when he wore a fake beard and mustache instead at a US Bank in El Dorado Hills. He fled the scene, running through the neighborhood dumping the loot and stripping down to his underwear.
According to prosecutors, Jarrell took $10,100 during the robberies. He pleaded guilty to seven counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User