‘Bandaged Bandit’ receives 2-5 years in Stateline bank robbery

STATELINE, Nev. — A convicted bank robber known as the Bandaged Bandit will have to serve another 2-5 years in Nevada prison after he finishes his sentence in California.

David Andrew Jarrell, 26, was sentenced Monday in connection with the June 29, 2016, robbery of the U.S. Bank in Stateline.

District Judge Tom Gregory held up an inch-thick stack of letters he’d received in support of leniency for Jarrell.

Two men who’d known him as a child testified on his behalf that he was a good person who had the potential to be a leader.

Jarrell was captured after a month-long spree that resulted in his conviction on seven charges of bank robbery and one attempted bank robbery charge.

As part of his sentence, he must pay $6,040 in restitution to the bank and $411.80 for extradition costs to Nevada.

Former educator and neighbor J.D. Maher testified that he’d known Jarrell for 25 years and that he believed he could be a productive member of society.

Diamond Peak Group Home Manager Eric Perry said Jarrell came to his care as a teenager through child protective services. He credited Jarrell with saving another student’s life during a boating trip on Lake Almanor.

He said Jarrell’s crime spree might have been triggered by the death of his mother and father in law in a short period of time.

Jarrell apologized to the teller in the bank he robbed.

“The woman I robbed didn’t deserve any of this.,” he said. “I want to do my best to earn back the trust I lost through my actions.”

Jarrell was arrested July 25, 2016, after he was tracked into a wooded area while fleeing from an El Dorado Hills bank.