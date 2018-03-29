Banff Mountain Film Festival returns to MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa for two days

If you go …

Adventure seekers around the globe are all too familiar with the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival, which highlights the best movies showcasing extreme sports across the world.

On Monday and Tuesday, Apr. 2-3, the festival's world tour returns to South Shore's MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa for two days of action-packed, adrenaline-filled fun.

According to its Facebook page, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival seeks "to inspire the world through stories of adventure, discovery and exploration in the outdoors."

Expect to see everything from climbing to whitewater kayaking, skiing, biking and more while delving into the various cultures associated with big thrills.

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour begins at 7 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.

The festival is open to all ages. Tickets cost $17 in advance and $20 on the day of the event. A $32 two-day pass option also is available, and children ages 10 and younger enter for free. Purchases are conducted online via http://www.montbleuresort.com.

Learn more about Banff Mountain Film Festival at http://www.banffcentre.ca or on Facebook (@BanffMountainFilmFestival).

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is found at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.