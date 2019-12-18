Bank of America closes in Incline Village, Merrill Lynch moving in

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Bank of America closed its only financial center in Incline Village on Nov. 19.

“The decision to close a financial center is never an easy one, and this one was driven primarily by a decline in transactions as customers increasingly do their traditional banking outside of financial centers,” said Colleen Haggerty, media relations representative for Bank of America, in an email.

This location opened in 1964.

Bank of America began informing its customers of the planned closure in early August.

There are cash dispensers still available at that location with full service sites in South Lake Tahoe, Truckee and at the base of Mount Rose Highway.

Merrill Lynch plans to move into the former Bank of America site at 900 Tahoe Blvd.