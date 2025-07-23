Bare Roots Coffee Roasting expands bringing first ever Kava Lounge to Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bare Roots Coffee Roasting, a well-established name in the region’s specialty coffee scene, has officially unveiled its latest community-focused venture: Lake Tahoe’s very first Kava Lounge. Located in a newly expanded space adjacent to their original location, the lounge offers an innovative blend of coffee culture along with its newly formed kava offerings and mocktails and is designed as a haven for social connection, creativity, and wellness.

Co-founded by the husband-and-wife team of Justin and Nikki Foskett, Bare Roots began its journey as a coffee roasting company in the pandemic year of 2020. Fast forward five years and their growth led them to acquire the next-door space and transform it into a vibrant, sober social lounge.

Nikki Foskett stirs a jar of kava. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“We just had the roasting going on and we needed more room for roasting, and Justin needed some elbow space because ultimately, we are trying to get into more grocery stores or markets and expand,” added Nikki Foskett. “So, when the tenant moved out of here it was like okay, we need to make a decision.”

“There are a lot of people in the community that just wanted to have a place to come and hang out where they could meet friends and socialize but not necessarily a bar. So, hearing that and having this new space available to us, we started to gravitate towards that, and it really aligns with who we are as people as well.”

After months of navigating city approvals, the now-combined location opened its doors about six weeks ago.

From Hana to Tahoe: The Kava Connection

The inspiration behind the Kava Lounge emerged during a family trip to Hana, Maui, where the couple first experienced the calming effects of kava – a traditional root-based beverage known for its relaxing properties.

“We were just taken by how we felt,” said Foskett. “It really helped us feel present and eased anxiety.”

Kava, served on its own or as part of handcrafted mocktails, has quickly become the centerpiece of the space. With options sourced from Tonga and other Pacific regions, the lounge offers a range of experiences from mild daytime kava to stronger evening blends.

If you are new to kava and its potential effects, Bare Roots has a page dedicated to it on their website.

A Space to Gather, Create, and Grow

Beyond beverages, the lounge was intentionally built as a sober community space – free from alcohol but full of opportunity. The bold wall colors represent the global origins of Bare Roots’ coffee and kava, celebrating cultures from Guatemala to Fiji. Local artists are invited to exhibit monthly on rotating gallery walls, while the lounge’s evolving calendar hopes to begin featuring upcoming creative workshops, acoustic performances, open mic nights, and “paint and sip” events (with mocktails, of course).

The new coffee and kava lounge. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

In collaboration with nearby businesses like Botanical Arts Company, the lounge also showcases greenery and plant workshops, giving customers a reason to linger and learn.

“We’re building a space where the community can come together, learn, grow, and create,” said Foskett. “If someone wants to teach a mug-making class or give a succulent care demo, this is the place.”

Looking Ahead

With visitor traffic rising and regulars making themselves at home with laptops, drinks, and new friends, Bare Roots’ expansion marks more than a business growth milestone. It signals a shift toward spaces that foster meaningful, substance-free connection. Their dedicated team, many of whom have been with them for years, see this lounge as a natural extension of their values and vision.

“We wouldn’t serve anything we wouldn’t drink ourselves,” Foskett added. “It’s about going back to the roots – literally and figuratively.”

Bare Roots Coffee & Kava Lounge is located at 2572 Lake Tahoe Blvd #3 in South Lake Tahoe, CA. For more information you can reach them by phone at (530) 600-4422 or visit them online at barerootscoffeetahoe.com .