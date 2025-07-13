Bariatric surgery: What it does, why it works, and what to know before and after

Bariatric surgery is a medical procedure that alters the digestive system to help individuals with obesity lose weight by limiting food intake, nutrient absorption, or both. Globally, obesity has tripled since 1975, and over 40% of U.S. adults are now classified as obese. In response, nearly 200,000 bariatric surgeries were performed in the U.S. in 2021.

How Bariatric Surgery Works

These procedures promote weight loss through restriction (smaller stomach capacity), malabsorption (bypassing parts of the intestine), and hormonal changes. They notably lower ghrelin, a hunger hormone produced in the stomach, thereby suppressing appetite. Some surgeries also improve blood sugar control even before significant weight loss occurs by delivering nutrients quickly to the ileum, stimulating GLP-1 and PYY release, which enhances insulin secretion, satiety, and glycemic control.

Types of Surgery

The most common procedure is sleeve gastrectomy (SG), which removes about 80% of the stomach and accounts for roughly 60% of all surgeries. Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB), involving stomach reduction and intestinal rerouting, comprises nearly 18%.

Less common procedures, due to greater complexity and risk include adjustable gastric banding, which restricts intake with a silicone band, and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch (BPD/DS). This latter procedure combines sleeve gastrectomy with rerouting that preserves the pylorus, the valve controlling food passage from the stomach, and bypasses much of the duodenum, the first part of the small intestine. The pancreas and gallbladder remain intact, allowing their digestive fluids to mix with food further down.

Benefits and Risks

Most patients lose 60–80% of excess body weight, and up to 80% with RYGB or BPD/DS see remission of type 2 diabetes. Risks include bleeding, infection, and intestinal leaks, particularly with bypass and diversion procedures. Long-term nutrient deficiencies, especially in B12, iron, calcium, and vitamin D, are common and require lifelong supplementation.

Other complications include small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), reported in up to 40% of RYGB patients due to altered motility and bypassed segments, leading to bloating, diarrhea, and malabsorption. Dumping syndrome, rapid gastric emptying that triggers nausea, cramping, and low blood sugar, affects up to half of RYGB patients. Without proper support, patients may also experience depression, disordered eating, or weight regain. Additionally, the risk of alcohol and other substance use disorders increases after surgery, especially RYGB, due to 1) faster absorption with stronger effects, intensifying feelings, and altered reward signaling, and 2) addiction transfer, where substances like alcohol replace food as the primary source of reward.

Summary and Conclusion

Surgery is just the beginning. Long-term success depends on sustained behavioral changes: small, protein-rich meals, daily supplements, regular hydration, physical activity, and consistent mental health support.

Before considering surgery, patients may explore non-surgical options. Medical nutrition therapy with a registered dietitian, GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide, and endoscopic balloons offer less invasive alternatives, though often with more modest or short-term results.

When surgery is determined to be the best option, registered dietitians still play a critical role. They help patients prepare nutritionally, reduce surgical risk, and support postoperative success by preventing nutrient deficiencies and guiding lasting behavior change. Whether through prevention or postoperative care, the dietitian is essential to improving outcomes and reducing the risk of complications or relapse.

About the Author

Patrick Traynor, PhD, MPH, RD, CPT is a registered dietitian and founder of MNT Scientific, LLC, an insurance-based nutrition practice serving South Lake Tahoe and Sacramento, CA; Minden, NV; and Ashland, OR. Virtual appointments are also available via telehealth. To request a consultation, visit MNTScientific.com. For inquiries, email patricktraynor@patricktraynor.com