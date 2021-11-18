Barton adds sports, physical medicine provider

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health has added Katie Gollotto, DO, to its family of care providers.

Dr. Katie Gollotto



“Dr. Katie” is board-certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine and has worked extensively with the US Ski & Snowboard Team, traveling to elite events and providing care to top athletes. She specializes in musculoskeletal care, with expertise in sports-related injuries, non-operative fractures, management of arthritis, and regenerative medicine. The Sports and Physical Medicine service line will expand access to care for the Lake Tahoe community and beyond.

“Having spent eight years as a US Ski & Snowboard team physician and given her personal passion in competitive sports, Dr. Katie is dedicated to helping athletes and enthusiasts of all types stay healthy and perform at their full potential,” said Dr. Wonnacott, Chief Medical Officer. “We are thrilled to have her join our team of sports medicine experts continuing to improve the health and vitality of our active community.”

For ten years, Dr. Katie has been a part of a pool of physicians who travel to competitive events supporting the US Ski & Snowboard Team. In recent years, she’s traveled to events in Switzerland, Norway, Canada, Colorado, and Utah, providing care to both freeski and snowboard athletes competing in Slopestyle, Halfpipe, and Big Air. Dr. Katie was also involved with the World Cup test event in 2017 in PyeongChang, South Korea, aiding athletes preparing for the Olympics.

Dr. Katie earned her degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She is an avid outdoor enthusiast and athlete, has competed in four qualification-only Ironman World Championships and is preparing for her fifth Ironman World Championships. Dr. Katie is active in community events and can often be found serving as a physician at local sporting events, including the recent Lake Tahoe Marathon.

“I love helping people achieve their goals and biggest dreams. I work very closely with my patients to not only treat the problem, but just as importantly, identify the exact causes of injury so they can prevent future injuries,” said Dr. Katie. “As a sports medicine specialist, I love supporting local events and teams. I’m most excited to embrace and embed myself in the Lake Tahoe community, seeing my patients in action.”

Dr. Katie spends her free time outdoors and on the ski slopes with her family. While endurance racing is her passion, she is excited to get out on the trails with her mountain bike.

Dr. Katie Gollotto provides Sports and Physical Medicine services at Barton’s Stateline Medical Center in Stateline, Nevada. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Katie, call 775-589-8915. For more information, visit BartonHealth.org/PhysicalMedicine .

Source: Barton Health