Barton Health announces 2018 ‘doctor of the year’

Dr. Keith Swanson has been named Barton Health's doctor of the year.

According to Barton, hundreds of team members cast their vote each year to nominate a favorite physician in honor of National Doctor's Day.

"We honor Dr. Swanson as our Doctor of the Year, and the incredible contributions he's made to the community as an orthopedic surgeon and practitioner of nearly 40 years," Dr. Clint Purvance, CEO at Barton Health, said in a press release.

Swanson has practiced orthopedic surgery in Lake Tahoe and the Carson Valley since 1979, according to Barton. He is a founding member of the Tahoe Sports Medicine Fellowship, which continues to train orthopedic surgeons in sports medicine techniques. He currently serves as the Designated Institutional Officiate of the fellowship. His passion for teaching lead him to launching and directing the Graduate Medical Education Department for Barton Health.

Swanson is board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery with a sub- specialty certification in sports medicine. He is an active member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

He also is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Nevada School of Medicine. Dr. Swanson specializes in sports injuries and joint replacement surgery.