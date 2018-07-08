Barton Auxiliary gives $16,000 in scholarships to local students

Eight graduating students from across the South Shore and Carson Valley were recently awarded a total of $16,000 in scholarships from the Barton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

The annual scholarship program, according to Barton, was open to local high school and community college students focusing their higher education in a medical field of study.

The auxiliary's 2018 grant cycle included a new Dan Kerr Memorial Scholarship, celebrating the legacy of auxiliary member and avid volunteer, Dan Kerr. Totaling $7,000, the new scholarship was awarded to two graduating seniors of Barton Memorial Hospital employees.

An additional $9,000 was divvied between scholarship recipients selected on the basis of their academic excellence and interest in pursuing a career in a medically related career, according to Barton.

Dan Kerr Scholarship recipients were Abby Burns and Gabriella Fisher of South Tahoe High School. The Barton Auxiliary Scholarships were awarded to Marin Underhill of Lake Tahoe Community College; Shelby Lyon and Bailey Segers of South Tahoe High School; Nic Buchholz of George Whittell High School; and Simranjit Kaur and Ian Ozolins of Douglas High School.

Barton Auxiliary's scholarship program started in the 1970s with $500 given to South Tahoe High School, George Whittell High School, and Douglas High School, according to Barton. Now in its fifth decade, the program has grown to include Lake Tahoe Community College and provides thousands dollars for qualifying applicants to pursue their education.

Recommended Stories For You

The Barton Auxiliary is an active group of volunteers who give their time and resources to support Barton Memorial Hospital, its patients, and the community.

To learn more about the auxiliary, to become an auxiliary member or learn more about volunteer opportunities at Barton Health, visit bartonhealth.org/auxiliary.