Barton Avenue and 2nd Street water shut-down, stormwater drainage project
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – This summer, the City of South Lake Tahoe is building stormwater drains to address localized flooding and reduce runoff pollution on Barton Avenue, Helen Avenue, and 2nd Street. A new stormwater infiltration basin will also be constructed on 2nd Street, which will reduce fine sediment entering the lake and protect the clarity of Lake Tahoe.
To accommodate this project, South Tahoe Public Utility District will be moving waterlines, which will result in some water shutdowns in the neighborhood.
The waterline shutdowns are expected to occur between July 13 and July 31, 2023. For planned water shutdowns, residents will be notified with door hangers 48 hours in advance. The work is planned to occur between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Unplanned emergency water shutdowns cannot be anticipated and may occur. For this reason, the STPUD recommends that each household have at least five gallons of water available for such emergencies.
The City of South Lake Tahoe and South Tahoe Public Utility District are working together to minimize impacts to residents and businesses. For more information regarding this project, visit https://www.cityofslt.us/1147/Barton-Avenue-and-2nd-Street-Drainage-Pr. For questions or concerns regarding planned water shutdowns, contact South Tahoe Public Utility District at 530-544-6474.
