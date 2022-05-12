Barton awarded ‘A’ grade for patient safety

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Memorial Hospital received another ‘A’ grade for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group.

Assessment data from more than 30 quality measurements demonstrated better patient outcomes at the Lake Tahoe hospital; the result of collaborative, team-driven systems in place at Barton Health that protect patients from harm.

This year, the award was announced during National Hospital Week, May 8-14, an event dedicated to highlighting hospitals, health systems, and health care workers for the innovative ways they are contributing to the health and well-being of their community.

“We are proud to receive another ‘A’ grade from the Leapfrog Group, a result of the collaborative efforts of our knowledgeable care teams and their day-to-day commitment to patient safety — Barton’s top priority,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, Barton Health president and CEO in a press release. “This grade period encapsulates a particularly challenging six months, in which our programs and systems delivered exceptional scores in all quality measurements under added pressure of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent Caldor Fire.”

This is the ninth ‘A’ grade Barton has received from the Leapfrog Group since 2016, a hard-earned track record that is the result of system-wide participation focusing on programs and pathways that exceed established standards of care. Hundreds of physicians, healthcare workers and hospital staff work collaboratively to ensure patients receive safe, high-quality care.

The spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a national distinction from the Leapfrog Group, an independent healthcare watchdog organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers. Leapfrog Safety Grades are issued biannually, assigning an ‘A,’ ‘B,’ ‘C,’ ‘D,’ or ‘F’ grade to hospitals across the country. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses more than 30 evidence-based measures of publicly available hospital safety data, and is peer-reviewed by a national panel of medical experts that assign grades to more than 2,900 U.S. acute care hospitals twice per year.

More information about Barton Health’s certifications as well as quality and patient safety recognition is available at BartonHealth.org/Quality .