Barton awarded ‘A’ grade for patient safety

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Memorial Hospital received another ‘A’ grade for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group. Assessment data from more than 30 quality measurements demonstrated better patient outcomes at the Lake Tahoe hospital; the result of collaborative, team-driven systems in place at Barton Health that protect patients from harm.

“As the pandemic continues and evolves, there is a heightened awareness of the importance of healthcare in our community and in our lives. This accolade is proof of our teams’ hard work and commitment to caring for our patients despite new challenges,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, Barton Health President and CEO. “Safety is Barton’s top priority, and we are honored to receive this national industry recognition as a result of our system-wide commitment to providing consistently exceptional care.”

This is the eighth ‘A’ grade Barton has received from the Leapfrog Group since 2016, a hard-earned track record that is the result of system-wide participation focusing on programs and pathways that exceed established standards of care. Hundreds of physicians, healthcare workers and hospital staff work collaboratively to ensure patients receive safe, high-quality care.

The fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a national distinction from the Leapfrog Group, an independent healthcare watchdog organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers. Leapfrog Safety Grades are issued biannually, assigning an ‘A,’ ‘B,’ ‘C,’ ‘D,’ or ‘F’ grade to hospitals across the country. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses more than 30 evidence-based measures of publicly available hospital safety data, and is peer-reviewed by a national panel of medical experts that assign grades to more than 2,900 U.S. acute care hospitals twice per year.

More information about Barton Health’s certifications as well as quality and patient safety recognition is available at BartonHealth.org/Quality .





Source: Barton Health