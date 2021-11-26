Barton begins expansion onto Lakeside Inn property

Demolition of the site will begin in 2022.

Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. — Barton Health has begun its expansion into the former Lakeside Inn and Casino property.

Barton purchased the building for $13.3 million in May 2021, after the pandemic led to the casino to shutting its doors shortly after the pandemic hit in 2020.

“Barton’s expansion of health services at Stateline, Nevada is currently in the planning phase,” said Mindi Befu, public information officer for Barton Health. “Originally slated for this year, demolition of the aging Lakeside Inn property and environmental remediation of the site has begun and will continue into 2022.”

Starting in 2022, Barton will begin gathering input from the community and stakeholders to understand the evolving health needs.

“Utilizing this information and other market analysis, a strategic business plan and facility plan will be developed in 2022-23 with the goal of improving access and offering additional health and wellness services to meet the needs of both California and Nevada residents and visitors,” Befu said. “Barton’s Stateline Medical Center and Round Hill campuses currently offer services including urgent care, psychiatry, primary care, orthopedics, sports and physical medicine, physical therapy, imaging, lab, outpatient surgery and occupational health.”