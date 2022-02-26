Barton birth announcements
Natalia Lanei Correa was born Jan. 10 to Ramon and Allison Correa.
Stanley Dale Griffin III was born Feb. 19 to Kasandra Griffin.
Juliana Faith Olivas was born Feb. 22 to Maira Villegas and Steve Olivas
Ronan Murphy Steil was born Feb. 17 to Travis Steil and Diana Madson.
Amaiah Merced Toan was born Feb. 23 to Michael and Baby Toan.
Source: Barton Health
