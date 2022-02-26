 Barton birth announcements | TahoeDailyTribune.com
Barton birth announcements

Natalia Lanei Correa was born Jan. 10 to Ramon and Allison Correa.

Stanley Dale Griffin III was born Feb. 19 to Kasandra Griffin.

Juliana Faith Olivas was born Feb. 22 to Maira Villegas and Steve Olivas

Ronan Murphy Steil was born Feb. 17 to Travis Steil and Diana Madson.

Amaiah Merced Toan was born Feb. 23 to Michael and Baby Toan.

Source: Barton Health

