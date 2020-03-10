Barton takes cautionary step, cancels Pink Heavenly event

The Barton Foundation’s inaugural Pink Heavenly event has been canceled.

Provided / Barton Health

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health’s Pink Heavenly event has been cancelled in order to protect community members, employees and care providers in the spread of COVID-19.

While no cases have yet been confirmed in South Lake Tahoe, or El Dorado County, this decision is a precautionary measure, according to a Barton press release.

Pink Heavenly is an annual fundraiser for Barton Health’s Cancer Support Service and this decision was made with preventing and reducing risk to vulnerable populations in mind.

“Pink Heavenly benefits from some of our most vulnerable community members, and we encourage event participants to continue fundraising efforts and join us in support of local cancer patients,” said Chris Kiser, Barton Foundation Executive Director, in the release. “Although this precaution was not an easy decision to make, it is the right decision to protect the health and safety of our community and our care providers. The Foundation will continue its commitment to Cancer Support Services through Barton Health and providing funding to keep these services available.”

Barton Health’s Cancer Support Service will still be fundraising for Pink Heavenly’s cause. Funds raised for Pink Heavenly 2020 will be rolled into next year’s event.

Barton’s hospital operations and clinical patient care remain operational.

For more information about Pink Heavenly and to donate, visit pinkheavenly.com.

To find more information about Cancer Support Services at Barton, or the latest COVID-19 updates and CDC recommendations, visit bartonhealth.org.