Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness to offer in-facility programs again

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness is bringing back health and wellness programs to help residents and visitors with rehabilitation and physical therapy, performance services and training and wellness programs.

This U.S. Ski & Snowboard Certified Center of Excellence has continued to provide expert orthopedic services during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has brought back integrated services and coordinated care.

The center has continued to adapt in order to protect patients, staff and healthcare works and is now able to offer many aspects of coordinated care in the facility.

Programs that improve recovery from injury and return to favorite activities — from group classes to individuals’ post-surgery rehabilitation — follow strict health and safety measures aligned with state and federal guidelines.

Barton Rehabilitation services are directly coordinated through patients’ orthopedic specialists to improve their recovery from injury or surgery. Here, licensed physical therapists, occupational therapists and rehabilitation specialists coordinate with physicians to optimize participants’ recovery.

Barton’s Bridge Program is geared to clients who wish to continue a one-on-one formalized sports performance training program upon completion of their rehabilitation. Specialists at the center design a sport-specific exercise training program in accordance with established return to sport protocols that will better prepare the client for their return to sport or favorite activity.

Barton Performance is helping patients and community participants of all ages and abilities to improve strength, agility, and mobility with customized training, indoor and outdoor group classes, and services.

These programs will be offered on a limited basis and can be accessed virtually via a secure telehealth platform.

For more information, visit BartonOrthopedicsAndWellness.com.