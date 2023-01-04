Barton closes year with more than $800k in grants supporting health, well-being

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Continuing its mission of advancing local health care through philanthropy, the Barton Health Foundation has reported a total of $811,000 in grants awarded throughout 2022. These grants, made possible through generous donations, directly support the health of the Lake Tahoe community.

“As we reflect on this year, we are incredibly grateful to our many generous donors whose contributions allow us to support advancements that make a difference,” said Melanie Turner, chair of the Barton Health Foundation Board of Trustees. “Most people have experienced the need to seek health care at one time or another, and the assurance of top-notch care with state-of-the-art technology — especially in a rural community — is a true gift.”

Of the total, $711,000 was applied toward medical equipment upgrades to support patient services across Barton’s Health network. Highlights include: advancements to 3-D breast screening program improving breast cancer diagnosis and treatment; high-tech infusion chairs promoting safety and offer additional comfort for patients undergoing a variety of medical procedures; a new electrocardiogram machine to improve heart care for cardiology; life-saving medical equipment for the emergency department; new pulmonary function testing equipment important for respiratory illness treatment; new beds for the Skilled Nursing Facility; and a bladder scanner for the Community Health Center.

In addition, $100,000 was distributed through the Barton Health Foundation Community Grants program for support to non-profit organizations making a difference in the community through healthcare related initiatives, such as food insecurity, substance use, and mental health support.

For over 30 years, the Barton Health Foundation has been committed to improving the health of the residents and visitors of the Lake Tahoe region and to ensuring Barton Health has the tools and technology to provide the best health care possible. Since its inception in 1990, the Barton Health Foundation has raised more than $26 million to ensure state-of-the-art medical care is available right here in our community.

For additional details on the Barton Health Foundation, including upcoming events and ways to give, visit BartonHealthFoundation.org .