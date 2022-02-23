Barton enhances experience for total, partial knee, hip replacements

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health continues to innovate with the latest modern technology to ensure the highest quality medical care for patients.

A new investment in joint replacement technology will enhance the patient experience for total knee, total hip, and partial knee replacements. Barton is one of the first hospitals in the region to offer Mako SmartRobotics, a robotic system that enables orthopedic surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased precision and accuracy, resulting in better outcomes for patients.

“With the Mako system, I am able to perform less invasive surgery during a joint replacement. For some patients, this can mean less pain and shorter recovery time,” said Dr. Kyle Swanson, orthopedic surgeon for Tahoe Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. “This technology allows me to create a personalized plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy all before entering the operating room. During surgery, I can make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic arm to execute that plan. It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology to our community.”

Mako SmartRobotics consists of three unique components: 3D CT-based planning, AccuStop haptic technology, and insightful data analytics. In clinical studies, Mako Total Knee demonstrated the potential for patients to experience less pain, less need for opiate pain relievers, less need for inpatient physical therapy, reduction in length of hospital stay, improved knee flexion, and more soft tissue protection in comparison to manual techniques.

“Barton Health has always been known for the highest level of orthopedic care in the Lake Tahoe region, which is why organizations like U.S. Ski & Snowboard have made Barton their official medical provider,” said Dr. Jeff Orr, orthopedic surgeon for Tahoe Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. “The Mako system further delivers upon that promise, enhancing a common procedure in our region and ensuring the highest quality of life after injury.”





Barton Memorial Hospital is a Blue Distinction Center for Knee & Hip Replacement, marking Barton’s expertise in delivering high-quality medical services and better patient outcomes with knee and hip replacement surgeries. To learn more about orthopedic services and elective procedures available through Barton Health, visit BartonOrthopedicsAndWellness.com .