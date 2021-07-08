Barton expanding access with new technology

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Barton Health continues to innovate with medical imaging technology, investing in the latest equipment that enhances services, expands care, and improves the patient experience.

Along with advanced MRI prostate and breast screenings, Barton now offers: an achilles heel scanner, helpful in detecting osteoporosis; computed tomography cardiac heart scoring for identifying signs of heart disease; and the ability to diagnose Parkinsons’ Disease with a Nuclear Medicine study called a DaTscan.

The Achilles Heel Scanner is an aid to physicians in the diagnosis of osteoporosis. Risk for osteoporosis increases during the transition into menopause, as hormone imbalances accelerate bone loss and bones weaken. Osteoporosis is known as “the silent disease” because it can go undetected until you get a broken bone from a simple fall.

Women older than 45 spend more time in the hospital because of osteoporosis than any other chronic disease. Once detected, osteoporosis can be stopped and even reversed with change in diet, medications, exercise, etc.

Barton recognizes this correlation and is offering osteoporosis screening with the Achilles Heel Scanner at no cost with every mammogram screening. The exam uses sound waves to test the bone density of your heel and takes less than 5 minutes.





Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, causing approximately 1 in 4 deaths. Risk for heart disease can be greatly reduced with early detection and lifestyle changes. Barton Health’s CT Cardiac Heart score study produces a 3D image of the heart, and can help physicians identify conditions like coronary artery disease, the most common type of heart disease. Barton offers the CT Cardiac Heart Score for a cash payment of $175.

Parkinson’s Disease is a slowly progressing, degenerative disease that is usually associated with symptoms such as trembling and impaired balance and coordination. The Nuclear Medicine DaTscan exam utilizes the injection of a tracer into the bloodstream, where it travels to the brain and highlights the neurons responsible for controlling movement. Special imaging equipment is then used to scan the head—which can reveal patterns that are helpful in diagnosing Parkinson’s Disease.

“As a non-profit healthcare system, Barton invests in leading-edge technology that directly benefits our community and expands access to high-quality, local care,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, President & CEO at Barton Health in a press release. “Early detection of any disease can provide greater opportunity for early intervention and treatment, resulting in better quality of life.”

Barton’s Medical Imaging department continues to offer Breast MRI and MRI-guided breast biopsies, particularly beneficial for patients with a high risk of breast cancer, those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, or those who are undergoing chemotherapy. Prostate MRI screening is also available at Barton, helping diagnose enlarged or infected prostate glands. Barton’s advanced MRI technology is proven to be easy and fast for male patients completing this critical exam.

For more information on the medical imaging services and technology available at Barton Health, visit BartonHealth.org/MedicalImaging . To make an appointment, call 530-543-5850.

Source: Barton Health