Barton expands critical care resources for patients
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As the second wave in COVID-19 cases increased the need for critical patient care at Barton Health, access to critical care specialists became increasingly important.
To address this need, Barton Health has formed a partnership with Eagle Telemedicine, a team of experts including intensivists and specialists that expand access to a higher level of care when patients need it most.
Critical patients often need specialized care from respiratory and kidney experts to ensure vital organs are functioning properly.
These patients now may receive care locally through Barton’s secure telemedicine platform connecting them with intensivists, pulmonologists, nephrologists, and other specialists, where patients can experience face to face virtual care without the need for transfer.
“Telemedicine extends the depth of services available at rural healthcare systems like ours, and provides Barton’s patients with high quality care that’s close to home,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, President & CEO at Barton Health in the press release.
Telehealth services have been utilized at Barton for years via phone, video, and secure electronic messaging.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, this pathway to care has played a key role in keeping both patients and healthcare workers safe by minimizing exposure.
Barton urges the community to do its part to slow the spread of COVID and lessen the pandemic’s impact on local health care resources.
Continuing to practice good hand hygiene, wearing face coverings, staying home when ill, and avoiding indoor gatherings with other households is critical this winter.
Those experiencing symptoms, even mildly, can call the Barton Health COVID-19 Hotline for around-the-clock screening and clinical guidance: 530-600-1999.
