Barton expands services, welcomes psychiatrist Dr. Hibbeln

Dr. Hibbeln

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Internationally recognized psychiatrist, Joe Hibbeln, MD, has joined Barton Health’s team of expert mental and behavioral health providers. A board-certified physician, Dr. Hibbeln is working with patients over 18 years of age at Barton Community Health Center in South Lake Tahoe.

Dr. Hibbeln has over 30 years of experience in helping patients build resilience to cope with mental and behavioral health issues such as depression, suicide, and addiction. This experience specifically aligns him with Barton Health’s commitment and ongoing efforts to address the most urgent health needs of the community. Local residents surveyed in Barton’s Community Health Needs Assessment consistently report that mental and behavioral health, substance abuse and access to care are their greatest areas of concern.

Most recently, Dr. Hibbeln served as a commissioned officer in the United States Public Health Service; as acting chief, section of nutritional neurosciences at the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, and the National Institutes of Health. He has provided mental health and crisis response leadership in deployments to large-scale national disasters, including San Juan, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017 and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after hurricane Katrina in 2005.

He is recognized for extensive work in the nutritional psychiatry field, and is an expert on Omega-3 fatty acids in both neurodevelopment and as a treatment in mental health.

“Barton is proud to expand access to mental and behavioral health services in a time when our community has an even greater need for this level of care,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, President & CEO at Barton Health. “Dr. Hibblen’s expertise and compassion make him a strong addition to our team of exceptional psychiatrists.”

Dr. Hibbeln earned his coctor of medicine degree, as well as a bachelors of arts degree with honors from the University of Illinois. His work in over 180 scientific articles and medical research on the impacts of nutrition in mental health have been published internationally as a professor at the University of Bristol, United Kingdom.

Dr. Hibbeln shares that he enjoys living at Lake Tahoe and the many outdoor activities and warm community therein.

To make an appointment with Dr. Hibbeln, speak with your primary care provider for a referral, or contact Barton Psychiatry at 530-600-1968.

Barton Psychiatry can also be reached for pediatric psychiatry needs. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental or behavioral health emergency, dial 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency department for help. A complete list of mental and behavioral services, including resources from partnering organizations and crisis intervention support, visit bartonhealth.org/psychiatry.