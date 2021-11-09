Barton Foundation awards $100k to Tahoe nonprofits
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Barton Foundation through its community grants program has awarded $100,000 to 12 South Lake Tahoe nonprofits who are engaged in healthcare related initiatives.
The nonprofits were chosen for their work in addressing the areas most pressing healthcare needs — Mental Health, Substance Use and Access to Healthcare — as identified by the Community Health Needs Assessment. Since 2008, the Barton Foundation has provided over $600,000 in funding to local agencies that support community members facing these challenges.
“Advancing health equity for our community members is vitally important,” said Chris Kiser, executive director of the Barton Foundation. “Everyone has a right to be as healthy as possible, and by providing this funding to our non-profit partners who work diligently everyday to remove barriers, we are helping to ensure a healthier community.”
The grants were awarded to:
● Bread & Broth: to address food insecurities faced by children and adults.
● Boys and Girls Club: for health and safety upgrades in group environments.
● Child Advocates of El Dorado: helping recruit and train advocates for at-risk
youth.
● El Dorado County Office of Education: for learning programs supporting children in need.
● Family Resource Center: to address mental health issues for the Latino Community.
● HumanGood: increasing access to health resources for low-income seniors.
● Live Violence Free: to provide bilingual mental health services for victims of abuse.
● Middle School Club Live: to educate students about the dangers of drugs, alcohol and tobacco.
● SOS Outreach: offering youth mentorship programs for emotional skill development.
● Suicide Prevention Network: supporting suicide awareness and prevention programs.
● Tahoe Alliance for Kids: dedicated to the prevention and reduction of substance
misuse among adolescents in our community.
● Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless: increasing safety resources for at-risk populations.
All grant applications are reviewed by the Barton Foundation’s selection committee, composed of community members, health leaders, physicians, and nonprofit stakeholders.
For more information, visit BartonHealth.org/Foundation.
