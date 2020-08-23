Barton Foundation doubles community health grant funding

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Barton Foundation has awarded $100,000 in community health grant funding. The record funding was awarded to 13 Lake Tahoe-based organizations that shared Barton Health’s commitment to addressing the area’s most urgent health needs; mental and behavioral health, substance use and access to care.

The organizations selected for a grant serve the area’s most vulnerable populations and those in need including:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra; For youth mentorship and support programs Bread & Broth; To address food insecurities faced by children and adults Boys and Girls Club; For health and safety upgrades in group environments Child Advocates of El Dorado; Helping recruit and train advocates for at-risk youth El Dorado County Office of Education; For learning programs supporting children in need Tahoe Senior Plaza; Increasing access to health resources for low-income seniors Live Violence Free; To provide bilingual mental health services for victims of abuse Mountain High Recovery Center; For telehealth services treating substance use disorders SOS Outreach; Offering youth mentorship programs for emotional skill development South Tahoe Drug Free Coalition; For drug abuse awareness and prevention education Suicide Prevention Network; Supporting suicide awareness and prevention programs Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless; Increasing safety resources for at-risk populations Tahoe Magic.

To provide food, shelter, and relief for local families impacted by the coronavirus, the Barton Foundation doubled its annual grant funding this year and has given an additional $170,000 to local families and individuals from its COVID-19 Response Fund.

Barton Foundation Executive Director, Chris Kiser, said this is possible due to the generosity of donors who support Barton’s goal of advancing community health.

“Philanthropy plays an important role in the well-being of our community as we face the impacts of COVID-19,” said Kiser in a press release. “Community health and collaboration is a pillar of Barton Health, and we are pleased to support fellow nonprofits and organizations that share our commitment to addressing mental health and substance use, as well as improving access to care. These services are needed now more than ever.”

Grant applications went through a review process by a selection committee of Foundation Board of Trustees members and representatives from local nonprofit organizations. Funding criteria included prioritization of addressing mental and behavioral health, substance use, and access to care.

To learn more, visit bartonhealth.org/foundation.