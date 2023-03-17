Barton foundation expands heart safe program, donates 8 AEDs to Tahoe schools

Ruby Turner, Melanie Turner, Julee Delacour, and Marsha Ticas of the Barton Health Foundation pose with Pat Harnett, LTUSD coordinator, with an AED donated to LTUSD by the foundation.

Provided/Barton

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Barton Health Foundation, as part of its Heart Safe Community program, recently donated eight automated external defibrillators to aid in the response of heart issues to the Lake Tahoe Unified School District.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 2,000 young, seemingly healthy people under age 25 in the United States die each year of sudden cardiac arrest.

“We are excited to receive eight AEDs from the Barton Health Foundation. Our plan is to place them in locations that students, staff, and visitors to our sites have access to and can utilize the lifesaving device should the need arise,” said LTUSD Coordinator Pat Harnett. “We are grateful to the Barton Health Foundation for this assistance.”

The highly-visible, bright green Zoll AED units will be installed at various locations at South Lake Tahoe High School, South Tahoe Middle School, and Mt. Tallac High School. Strategically placed AEDs help ensure a rapid response to cardiac arrest. An AED is a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm. Immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation and use of an AED can double, or even triple survival rates.

“An AED does not require a medical professional, making it an accessible, important tool for teachers, parents, and staff to have on hand in the event of an emergency,” said Executive Director of the Barton Health Foundation Chris Kiser. “We are grateful to many generous donors who have contributed to this cause.”

Earlier this year, the Barton Health Foundation donated 32 automated external defibrillators to aid in the response to heart issues at Barton Health facilities.

Sponsored by the Barton Health Foundation, the goal of the Heart Safe Community program is to increase the availability of AEDs in public locations throughout the community. For additional details on the Barton Health Foundation and the Heart Safe Community program, visit BartonHealthFoundation.org .