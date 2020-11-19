Barton Foundation’s 2020 Gala goes virtual

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The impacts of COVID-19 faced by the South Lake Tahoe community present an increased need for support this holiday season. The Barton Foundation’s annual Gala, which funds local health initiatives through Barton Health, will be held online from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 to uphold the spirit of giving at BartonHealth.org/Gala.

Funds raised at this year’s Virtual Gala will continue the foundation’s efforts to address social determinants of health like food insecurity, in addition to supporting healthcare workers with protective equipment and financial relief. More than 700 local families have already been helped through the foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, this year’s gala beneficiary.

Participants can make an online donation of any amount at the gala, and those contributing $100 or more can opt into a drawing to win one of six luxury prize packages; including a ski trip to any participating Vail resorts resort; an El Dorado County wine tasting experience; an oceanfront getaway at Pismo Beach; or an extravagant winter or summer retreat at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

All gala donations will go directly to the foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. This donor-funded resource program was created by the Foundation to address financial hardship and food insecurities that have been worsened due to the impacts of the coronavirus. Moving into the next wave of the pandemic, donor support of the COVID-19 Response Fund will be critical to continue community relief efforts and provide protective equipment to healthcare workers on the frontline.

Through the response fund, the foundation is also supporting Barton Memorial Hospital’s Skilled Nursing Facility. This long-term care facility’s residents are some of the most vulnerable patients at the hospital, with visitor access being highly restricted to protect them and their care providers.

The Virtual Gala will help fund the continuous adaptation of mitigation strategies and deliver needed protective equipment to allow limited visitation for families to safely visit their loved ones.

“If you’ve supported the gala in past years, or this is your first time participating, you don’t need to wear a tuxedo or ball gown this year in order to make a significant difference in our community’s health,” said Chris Kiser, executive director at the Barton Foundation in a press release. “Every dollar raised at the Virtual Gala helps vulnerable community members and supports frontline healthcare workers at Barton.”

For more information, visit BartonHealth.org/Gala.